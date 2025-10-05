Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $350,950.00 in Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,347,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,771,025. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
iRadimed Stock Performance
IRMD opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $906.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. iRadimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $74.43.
iRadimed Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
About iRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
