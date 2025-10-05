Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $350,950.00 in Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,347,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,771,025. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

iRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $906.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. iRadimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $74.43.

Get iRadimed alerts:

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 408.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iRadimed

About iRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.