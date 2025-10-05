Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.52 and last traded at $138.70, with a volume of 13199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

