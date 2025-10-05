Joseph Margolis Sells 7,500 Shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas raised Extra Space Storage to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.64.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

