Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.77 and last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 129845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 253.97%.

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,002,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $351,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $227,248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $311,388,000 after acquiring an additional 939,227 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tapestry by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 920,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tapestry by 2,547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 919,569 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

