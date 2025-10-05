Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

