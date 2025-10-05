Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of ANET stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
