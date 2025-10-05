iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 2014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

