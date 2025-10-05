Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 56.2% in September

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ SLRX opened at $3.89 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($33.00) by $32.55.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

