Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 56.2% in September

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3%
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($33.00) by $32.55.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
