Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 14,142 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 14,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $934,644.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,289.18. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 2nd, Eric Swayze sold 12,972 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $859,135.56.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Eric Swayze sold 11,130 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $552,827.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IONS opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,334 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,727,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,160,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Read Our Latest Report on IONS

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.