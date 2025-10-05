JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.28 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 26710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Base Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

