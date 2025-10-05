Elena Gomez Sells 9,054 Shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318,780.32. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, August 4th, Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $97,050.28.

NYSE TOST opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Toast by 173.3% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Toast in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

