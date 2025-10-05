Joey Agree Purchases 3,528 Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree bought 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,110,533.44. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Joey Agree bought 2,100 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,368.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Joey Agree bought 742 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,535.30.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 432.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,759,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,030,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,454,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

