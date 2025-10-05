Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Director David Hugo Anderson Sells 4,233 Shares

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) Director David Hugo Anderson sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $190,527.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,681.89. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, David Hugo Anderson sold 328 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $14,760.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,795 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $328,403.35.

On Tuesday, August 19th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $306,216.82.

On Monday, July 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $314,700.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural Gas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $48,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 20.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 940,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.