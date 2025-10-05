James Roth Sells 2,000 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.30, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,175.20. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 911.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 369.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

