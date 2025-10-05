Dana Pizzuti Sells 5,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,748.70. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $912,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $189,436.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.33. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRNX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

