Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Sells $160,803.32 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III sold 65,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $160,803.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,154.40. This represents a 88.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALZN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alzamend Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alzamend Neuro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alzamend Neuro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

