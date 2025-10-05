Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.