Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,770 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 34.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 49.2% during the first quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 144,533.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $498,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 11.0%

BATS:FDEC opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.