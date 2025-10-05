Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,730,000 after buying an additional 1,152,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

NYSE:ED opened at $98.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

