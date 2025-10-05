Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 156,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.88 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.