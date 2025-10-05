Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 702 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

