Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

