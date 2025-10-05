Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 531 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

