Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,248 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,248 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 127,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.