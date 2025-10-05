iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IWP opened at $142.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

