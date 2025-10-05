Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,368 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

