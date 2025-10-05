Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.22 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 156,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $881.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $40.13.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.