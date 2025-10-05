Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.06. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 3,419,277 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $665.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 9,954,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 46.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,312,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

