Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.53 and last traded at C$20.53, with a volume of 16144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.4%
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.36%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.