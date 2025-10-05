Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.53 and last traded at C$20.53, with a volume of 16144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.07.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.4%

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.36%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.