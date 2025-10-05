New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 1,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.46.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

