White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,664.56, but opened at $1,784.78. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,820.06, with a volume of 17,725 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,778.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,785.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,471,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 76,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,877,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,298,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.