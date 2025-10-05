Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Financial Survey

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gevo and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 1 2 1 0 2.00 Crescent Energy 2 3 8 1 2.57

Gevo currently has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 279.67%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.17%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $16.92 million 30.59 -$78.64 million ($0.26) -8.23 Crescent Energy $3.47 billion 0.66 -$114.61 million ($0.18) -50.26

This table compares Gevo and Crescent Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gevo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gevo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -72.76% -12.04% -9.09% Crescent Energy 0.67% 13.35% 4.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gevo has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Gevo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

