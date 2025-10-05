Top Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – October 2nd

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Pfizer, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that return a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. Investors favor them for the combination of potential share-price appreciation and a steady income stream. These stocks often come from well-established companies with stable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
Pfizer (PFE)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
