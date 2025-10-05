Financial Comparison: Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) vs. Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and Toro Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $535.97 million 4.15 -$68.47 million $1.37 15.65 Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Toro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ero Copper.

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro Energy has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Toro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 26.63% 17.96% 8.06% Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ero Copper and Toro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 4 6 2 2.83 Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ero Copper presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.39%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Toro Energy.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Toro Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

