Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,727,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period.

Shares of BUG opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

