Accel Wealth Management Has $575,000 Holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 106,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

