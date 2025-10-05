Accel Wealth Management Has $542,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 152,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

