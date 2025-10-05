Accel Wealth Management Has $502,000 Stock Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.22% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1,539.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $2,980,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $734,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $95.02 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $95.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

