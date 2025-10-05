Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Reduced by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $201.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

