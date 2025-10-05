Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 96,445 Parnassus Core Select ETF $PRCS

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Parnassus Core Select ETF (NYSEARCA:PRCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Parnassus Core Select ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Separately, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parnassus Core Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Parnassus Core Select ETF alerts:

Parnassus Core Select ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRCS opened at $26.38 on Friday. Parnassus Core Select ETF has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $63.31 million and a PE ratio of 31.55.

Parnassus Core Select ETF Company Profile

The Parnassus Core Select ETF (PRCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in a concentrated portfolio of 20-30 large-cap US equity securities. The fund focuses on both value and growth stocks, emphasizing strong financials and sustainable business practices while seeking to minimize exposure to market risk PRCS was launched on Dec 12, 2024 and is issued by Parnassus Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parnassus Core Select ETF (NYSEARCA:PRCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parnassus Core Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnassus Core Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.