Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Holdings Trimmed by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $755.67 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $762.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $710.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

