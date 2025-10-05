Financial Insights Inc. Sells 2,957 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $331.74. The stock has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.