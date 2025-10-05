Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $14.47. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 18,764,809 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Northland Securities set a $14.50 price target on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Arete Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 6.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 44,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $484,596.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,044,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,412. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $24,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,852,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,658,646.96. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,901,254 shares of company stock worth $210,570,720. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 258.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

