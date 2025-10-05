Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.38. Cresco Labs shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 120,798 shares.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $494.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cresco Labs Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

