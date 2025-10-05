AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.25. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 2,732,533 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 511.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $29,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $45,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

