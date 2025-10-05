C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Short Interest Update

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 188,300 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3is in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get C3is alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CISS

C3is Stock Performance

C3is Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CISS opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.61. C3is has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.