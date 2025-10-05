Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $33.52. Delek US shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 83,662 shares.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delek US

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Delek US by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 528,400 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,728,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1,548.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.