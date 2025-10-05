ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.95, but opened at $79.03. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 979,530 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 5.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

