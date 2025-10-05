Short Interest in Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Drops By 38.8%

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Linkage Global Stock Performance

LGCB opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Linkage Global has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkage Global has an average rating of “Sell”.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

