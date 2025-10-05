iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ITDG opened at $37.46 on Friday. iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

