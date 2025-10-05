S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,100 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Institutional Trading of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 147,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

